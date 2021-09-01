Seahawks bring back 14 players for Practice Squad

The Seahawks have signed 14 players to the team's Practice Squad.

The Seahawks have signed 14 players to the team's Practice Squad. All 14 players were a part of Seattle's training camp this season.

Teams get a maximum of 16 players plus one guy who can be part of NFL's International Player Pathway Program. Seattle signed LB Aaron Donkor as part of that program. Donkor is from Germany.

Seattle has room for 3 more players on the squad.

Here's the Practice Squad list:

DT Myles Adams

LB Aaron Donkor

G Greg Eiland

WR Aaron Fuller

WR Penny Hart

DT Jarrod Hewitt

WR Cade Johnson

RB Josh Johnson

G Pier-Olivier Lestage

TE Tyler Mabry

DT Robert Nkemdiche

CB John Reid

LB Jon Rhattigan

WR Cody Thompson