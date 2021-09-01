Seahawks bring back 14 players for Practice Squad

The Seahawks have signed 14 players to the team's Practice Squad. All 14 players were a part of Seattle's training camp this season.
Teams get a maximum of 16 players plus one guy who can be part of NFL's International Player Pathway Program. Seattle signed LB Aaron Donkor as part of that program. Donkor is from Germany.
Seattle has room for 3 more players on the squad.
Here's the Practice Squad list:
DT Myles Adams
LB Aaron Donkor
G Greg Eiland
WR Aaron Fuller
WR Penny Hart
DT Jarrod Hewitt
WR Cade Johnson
RB Josh Johnson
G Pier-Olivier Lestage
TE Tyler Mabry
DT Robert Nkemdiche
CB John Reid
LB Jon Rhattigan
WR Cody Thompson
Seattle also made a few more moves. They waived quarterback Sean Mannion and will reportedly sign former Marysville Pilchuck star Jake Luton. Seattle also waived OG Phil Haynes. The Seahawks claimed OL Dakoda Shepley from the 49ers and CB Nigel Warrior from the Ravens.