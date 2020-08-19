Seahawks believe Mayowa's return can help pass-rush problem

Pete Carroll paused and chuckled for a moment when he thought of the first time Benson Mayowa was in the Seattle Seahawks locker room.

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Pete Carroll paused and chuckled for a moment when he thought of the first time Benson Mayowa was in the Seattle Seahawks locker room.

This was seven years ago when Mayowa was an unheralded, undrafted free agent out of Idaho who caught the eye of Seattle's scouts at a regional combine and was eventually signed.

Once a project for the Seahawks, Mayowa is back with Seattle hoping to be part of a solution to its most glaring need.