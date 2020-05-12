Seahawks become final team to put player on COVID-19 list

The Seattle Seahawks have placed injured defensive tackle Bryan Mone on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Seattle had been the only team in the league to avoid using the

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks have placed injured defensive tackle Bryan Mone on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Seattle had been the only team in the league to avoid using the list during the regular season.

Mone has been on injured reserve due to an ankle injury and was not eligible to play this week against the New York Giants.