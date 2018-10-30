The Seattle Seahawks built a commanding 28-7 lead over the Detroit Lions on Sunday. However, they let Matthew Stafford and company crawl back into the game.

With 2:18 left and a 28-14 lead, the Seahawks faced a fourth and eight from their own three yard line.

The team sent out the punting unit, but intended to take a safety, which would give Detroit two points but would allow Seattle to pin them much further back.

However, punter Michael Dickson had other plans, taking the ball out of the end zone and down the right sideline for a nine-yard gain and a first down – sealing the game for the Seahawks.

“I can’t love a play more than that,” coach Pete Carroll commented after the game. “It was like he (Michael Dickson) went against all tradition, all thinking and everything. But he saw a situation and he took advantage of it. And I think that’s what great players do and they surprise you sometimes. That was truly a surprise. That was a great moment and I was really fired up for him.”

Carroll admitted to not being particularly thrilled about the decision while it was happening, even though it ended up working out just fine.

“There was a couple of big, big cuss words,” Carroll said this morning on 710 ESPN’s Brock and Salk show. “Headphones were popping off our ears.”

The “Aussie sweep” as Carroll called it, was a quick decision from Dickson, although he says the idea was put in his head by his coach while the team was back in London.

“He told me after the London game, I think he was joking, but he said, ‘When are you ever just going to run one,’ and I said, ‘Whenever you tell me too,’” Dickson commented after the game. “He was like, “If there’s a gap, just run it.” I told (Brian) Schneider, our special teams coach, and he said, ‘Don’t ever do that, he might be messing with you, don’t do it.’ Then today, when I was doing it, I was like, ‘Pete said,’ It paid off.”

The risk associated with a play like that was certainly tremendous, as missing the first down would have given Detroit the ball and incredible field position. Even though it was a two touchdown game, Detroit could have easily scored and had enough time to attempt an onside kick.

Regardless, it was a gutsy decision by the rookie punter, and one that endeared him to coach Carroll despite the risk.

“It was an incredibly beautiful play,” Carroll said. “Sometimes you have to improvise and really good players seem to do it at the right time. I thought that was a fantastic illustration of what’s to come.”

