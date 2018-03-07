Looking to get your hands on some Seattle Seahawks single-game tickets this year? On Monday, the team announced a new registration process to streamline the sales.

Beginning on Wednesday, July 11 at 10 a.m. PT, fans must now register for a digital wristband via a verified fan registration process at www.seahawks.com/tickets.

New registration process for single-game ticket sale event to begin July 11th. 🏟



🎟 | https://t.co/ughlwTrNxW pic.twitter.com/dtrY0oPheK — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) July 2, 2018

Fans will then receive an email noting an assigned time window during which to buy tickets at the CenturyLink Field Northwest Box Office on Mon. July 23 or Tues. July 24. Time slots will be assigned based on the online order of registration.

Tickets will be priced at $68 each and fans are limited to four tickets per digital wristband. Fans will NOT be able to purchase single-game tickets without registering for the digital wristbands, which will be scanned on mobile phones at the box office.

Make sense? If all this seems a bit confusing, feel free to check out the new registration process here.

More Seahawks news:

- Kam Chancellor implies retirement from Seahawks

- Twins tackling life get surprise from NFL idols Seahawks' Griffin twins

- New fire is burning under Seahawks punter Jon Ryan

© 2018 USATODAY.COM