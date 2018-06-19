The Seattle Seahawks finally released the information the 12s have been waiting for. On Monday morning, the Seahawks announced 13 training camps practices will be open to the public this summer.

Fans can attend 12 sessions this season, with one practice limited to season ticket holders only. Camp opens to the public on July 26 and wraps up for viewing on Aug. 16.

Anyone interested in attending must register through Seahawks.com, beginning on Thursday, June 21, at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets are available on a first-come, first served basis through the team’s website only.

The Aug. 16 session is reserved for season ticket holders, who must also register for the event. Season ticket holders and Blue Pride members will receive access to a limited number of spots via an exclusive pre-registration window. Invitations will be sent out via email on June 19 and June 20, respectively.

As usual, those attending the open practices will be required to park at the Renton Landing and will be shuttled to the Virginia Mason Athletic Center. A $9 transportation fee will be charged per person at the time of registration.

The NFL’s clear bag policy applies to all open practices. For more information or to register to attend, click here.

