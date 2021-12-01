Seahawks agree to contract extension with GM John Schneider

The Seattle Seahawks have agreed to a contract extension with general manager John Schneider that will keep him tied to the franchise through the 2027 draft.

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks have agreed to a contract extension with general manager John Schneider that will keep him tied to the franchise through the 2027 draft.

The Seahawks announced Schneider's extension three days after their season ended in a 30-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC wild-card playoff game.

Schneider's current contract was signed in 2016 and went through the 2021 season.

The new deal keeps him on a similar timeline with head coach Pete Carroll, who signed a contract extension through the 2025 season last year.

Schneider recently denied any interest in the Lions GM job, right after there was a report that Detroit would make a run at him.