Seahawks agree to 1-year deal with RB Hyde

UNDATED (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks have signed running back Carlos Hyde to a one-year package. It's reportedly worth up to $4 million.

Hyde is coming off his best NFL season, rushing for 1,070 yards and six touchdowns for the Houston Texans. He averaged 4.4 yards per carry.

The six-year veteran has had three seasons of at least 900 yards rushing, two coming with the 2016 and ’17 San Francisco 49ers.

Hyde fits into Seattle's bruising and elusive running backs. Since 2015, he's sixth in yards after contact, according to Pro Football Focus.

Seattle needed some depth at running back. Chris Carson is coming back from a hip injury. Rashaad Penny tore his ACL, last season, and will likely start the season on the P.U.P. That leaves Travis Homer, rookie DeeJay Dallas, and a couple of rookie free agent running backs on the roster.

The Hawks were talking to Devonta Freeman. But both sides couldn't come to an agreement. They were reportedly about a million dollars or more apart on a 1-year deal. So the Hawks switched gears and went after Hyde.

The 29-year-old running back reportedly went through off-season shoulder surgery to fix a torn labrum.