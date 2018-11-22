The Seattle Seahawks have been without a number of key starters throughout certain points of the season but the absence of veteran linebacker K.J. Wright has left the team with some decisions to make.

Wright missed the first six games of the season recuperating from arthroscopic knee surgery before returning Week 8 against the Detroit Lions. The linebacker played in the next two games but left the Rams matchup early. He was unable to suit up against the Packers Thursday night.

Coach Pete Carroll won’t rush Wright back into the action this time around. With Austin Calitro getting the nod and Barkevious Mingo available, the Seahawks have some depth at the spot.

“We just have to understand it’s kind of a next man up and everybody knows,” linebacker Bobby Wagner explained Tuesday. “I trust everybody that’s been in the position. Austin is currently in there right now so we have a lot of confidence in him. We communicate a lot. All the guys have been rotating in there.”

Wright is working his way back this week but still remains uncertain for Carolina. Should the long weekend prove to have not been enough time, Wagner knows the Seahawks will make the necessary adjustments for Sunday.

“We’ve established a pretty good relationship this offseason, so the communication has been there but obviously it’s not going to be as great as when we have K.J. in there,” Wagner continued. “I just have to do a good job of making sure that I communicate and do my best to help them be good that day.”

