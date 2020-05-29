x
Seahawks add another RB option by signing Carlos Hyde

Credit: AP
Tennessee Titans cornerback Logan Ryan (26) reaches to tackle Houston Texans running back Carlos Hyde (23) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks have added another option at running back by signing Carlos Hyde to a one-year deal.

Hyde is coming off the best season of his career after rushing for 1,070 yards and six touchdowns with Houston. 

It was his first 1,000-yard NFL campaign. 

Hyde's addition is a significant move because of the uncertainty among Seattle's running backs. 

Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny are both coming off injuries and there's a chance Penny won't be ready for the start of the season. 

