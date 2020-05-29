Seahawks add another RB option by signing Carlos Hyde

The Seattle Seahawks have added another option at running back by signing Carlos Hyde to a one-year deal.

Hyde is coming off the best season of his career after rushing for 1,070 yards and six touchdowns with Houston.

It was his first 1,000-yard NFL campaign.

Hyde's addition is a significant move because of the uncertainty among Seattle's running backs.