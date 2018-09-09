The Seattle Seahawks officially activated free safety Earl Thomas to the 53-man roster on Saturday. With the move, Thomas is eligible to play in Sunday’s regular-season opener against the Denver Broncos.

Thomas had been practicing with the team all week on a roster exemption after reporting to the Seahawks facility to end his holdout on Wednesday.

“He had a good week,” coach Pete Carroll told reporters after Friday’s walkthrough. “He was solid all week long. He was fired up and studying and working hard at it and he had a good week.”

Carroll had been noncommittal at the time regarding whether or not Thomas would be activated by Saturday’s deadline and in time for the road trip to Denver.

“Just, want to see how he comes off the field and just do everything we can to take care of him as much as possible, make all the right choices (and) just use all the time available,” Carroll explained.

With the move now official, the Seahawks All-Pro safety will take the field with his teammates in Denver, despite not taking a single snap this preseason.

To make room for Thomas, Seattle has waived rookie cornerback Simeon Thomas. The Seahawks also confirmed cornerback Dontae Johnson has been placed on the injured reserve and defensive back Akeem King promoted from the practice squad.

The Seahawks and Broncos kick off Sunday at 1:25 p.m. PT at Mile High Stadium.

