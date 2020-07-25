x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

seahawks

Seahawks acquire star safety Jamal Adams from Jets

The New York Jets have traded disgruntled star safety Jamal Adams to the Seattle Seahawks.
Credit: AP
New York Jets strong safety Jamal Adams (33) warms up before an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Jets have traded disgruntled star safety Jamal Adams to the Seattle Seahawks.

New York parts ways with a talented player whose relationship with the franchise quickly deteriorated because of a contract dispute. 

The Jets received a massive haul in the stunning deal Saturday. 

They sent a 2022 fourth-round draft pick along with Adams to the Seahawks for a 2021 first-rounder, a 2022 first-rounder, a 2021 third-rounder and safety Bradley McDougald — all pending physicals. 

The deal ended a contentious several months for Adams and the Jets.

So far, the Seahawks are being very supportive of the trade.

And McDougald tweets to the Jets that he's ready to play.