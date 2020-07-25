Seahawks acquire star safety Jamal Adams from Jets

The New York Jets have traded disgruntled star safety Jamal Adams to the Seattle Seahawks.

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Jets have traded disgruntled star safety Jamal Adams to the Seattle Seahawks.

New York parts ways with a talented player whose relationship with the franchise quickly deteriorated because of a contract dispute.

The Jets received a massive haul in the stunning deal Saturday.

They sent a 2022 fourth-round draft pick along with Adams to the Seahawks for a 2021 first-rounder, a 2022 first-rounder, a 2021 third-rounder and safety Bradley McDougald — all pending physicals.

The deal ended a contentious several months for Adams and the Jets.

For those who are wondering about cap space:



Jamal Adams: $7,172,348 (2 years left on contract)

Bradley McDougald: $5,402,084



Costs Seahawks: $1,770,264 in cap space

Hawks remaining cap space: $12,187,381



* according to https://t.co/XQhaZuupWo pic.twitter.com/ZzME0pw5Vq — KING 5 Sports (@KING5Sports) July 25, 2020

So far, the Seahawks are being very supportive of the trade.