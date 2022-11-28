1990s era Seahawks jerseys returning for 2023 NFL season

SEATTLE — The wait is almost over, Seahawks fans.
The Seahawks teased the return of its 1990s-era throwback uniforms for the 2023 season as part of the National Football League's (NFL) classic uniform program.
The team made the announcement in a video shown on Sunday afternoon at Lumen Field during the first quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Seahawks fans can click here to fill out a form to sign up for a chance to win a throwback jersey when they are available next year. The deadline to enter is Feb. 12, 2023.
Wearing the popular throwback jerseys in the 1990s, the Seahawks finished 70-90, with one playoff appearance in 1999. The team had five losing seasons in the decade.
Seattle wore different variations of its popular throwback jerseys from 1976-2001 before it changed its color scheme and logo prior to the 2002 season.
The Seahawks (6-5) are in second place in the NFC West division and currently sit outside the top seven playoff teams in the conference after 12 weeks of play.
Seattle finishes its 2022 regular season with matchups against the Los Angeles Rams, Carolina Panthers, San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets. Three of the Seahawks' final six games will be against teams with losing records.