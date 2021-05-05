Former Seahawk Jordan Babineaux's strategy for making big plays in life

This former NFL pro had to pivot on the field -- but pivoting off the field can bring you success, too 💪 #newdaynw

SEATTLE — Pivot is a word we've almost heard too much over the last year, but the truth is that many of us are pivoting! It can be a hard and scary process without the right mindset. Former Seattle Seahawk Jordan Babineaux is sharing his experiences and advice in his new book, "Pivot to Win."

ABOUT THE BOOK:

Make the Big Plays in Life, Sports & Business

Insights & inspiration from thought leader, NFL star, sports analyst & entrepreneur Jordan Babineaux.

Change is inevitable, but the beautiful thing is that it allows us to reinvent ourselves. Former NFL defensive back Jordan Babineaux has mastered the art of capitalizing on moments of uncertainty and upheaval to reach for the next goal.

In Pivot to Win, Jordan candidly shares the challenges of rising through the NFL to fulfill a dream he envisioned for himself when he was just a kid. As a pro footballer, “Big Play Babs” worked relentlessly while keeping an eye out for the inevitable pivot away from football as he approached retirement.

Jordan opens up about the jarring reality of leaving the NFL, starting a broadcast career, and becoming an entrepreneur, consultant, and owner of several businesses. Through his story, Jordan shows how all readers can beat the odds to create the life they want.