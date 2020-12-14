Russell Wilson throws 4 more TDs helping Seahawks defeat Jets 40-3

Russell Wilson threw four more touchdowns passes to give him a new career-high with 36 for the season before finally resting in the fourth quarter.

SEATTLE — Russell Wilson threw four more touchdowns passes to give him a new career-high with 36 for the season before finally resting in the fourth quarter, leading the Seattle Seahawks to a 40-3 rout of the New York Jets.

Seattle rebounded exactly as it hoped after last week’s surprisingly poor offensive performance in its loss to the New York Giants and stayed even with the Los Angeles Rams on top of the NFC West.