Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has taken stock in the guys who helped him become the highest paid player in the NFL by actually purchasing Amazon stock for his offensive linemen as a “thank you” for protecting him every Sunday.

TMZ reported Monday that Wilson sent a letter to 13 linemen, informing them that he was gifting them each $12,000 in stock in the Seattle-based tech giant. Wilson spent a total of $156,000 — a week after signing a contract extension with the Seahawks that will pay him a reported $140 million over four years.

TMZ Sports shared a copy of the letter from Wilson in which he told his teammates that they “go to battle together” every Sunday and that he would not be where he is today without them.

