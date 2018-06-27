Critics may not be high on the Seattle Seahawks chances at winning football games this fall, but bettors still have lofty expectations for their franchise quarterback.

According to Bovada, an online sports betting website, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson has the fourth-best odds (15/1) to win 2018 NFL MVP honors. Only Aaron Rodgers of the Packers, Tom Brady of the Patriots, and Carson Wentz of the Eagles are looked upon more favorably by Vegas, while Drew Brees of the Saints also has 15/1 odds.

As expected, quarterbacks dominate the betting field, as signals callers hold the first 17 slots before a host of standout running backs join the list. Along with Steelers do-it-all back Le’Veon Bell, Rams star Todd Gurley and Cardinals standout David Johnson hold 40/1 odds, best among non-quarterbacks.

Only one defensive player, Texans defensive end J.J. Watt, made the cut with 100/1 odds at winning MVP honors. Crazily enough, Eagles backup quarterback Nick Foles found his way onto the list with 125/1 odds.

Wilson, 29, led the NFL with 34 passing touchdowns and rushed for 586 yards last season. Despite posting these impressive numbers, Seattle missed the playoffs for the first time in six years and Wilson didn’t receive any MVP votes. Receiving 80 percent of the votes, Brady beat out Gurley and Wentz and added a third league MVP award to his Hall of Fame resume.

The Seahawks lost a great deal of talent this offseason, especially on the defensive side of the football with Richard Sherman and Michael Bennett changing zip codes. While these departures could derail Seattle’s chances at returning to the playoffs, Wilson may need to carry the team more than ever before, creating his strongest case for MVP consideration yet.



