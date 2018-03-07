Only a few days after being released by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, guard J.R. Sweezy appears poised to return to where his NFL career began.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Sweezy will meet with the Seattle Seahawks Monday and is expected to get a physical during the visit, potentially setting a reunion in motion.

Sources: Former #Bucs guard JR Sweezy is visiting the #Seahawks today and getting a physical. After his release from Tampa Bay, Sweezy could be back with the team that drafted him. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 2, 2018

Sweezy, 29, joined the Seahawks as a seventh-round pick in the team’s heralded 2012 draft class. After playing defensive tackle at North Carolina State, then-offensive line coach Tom Cable transitioned him to guard where he wound up starting 49 games and appeared in two Super Bowls during four seasons in Seattle.

One of Cable’s notable success stories in Seattle, Sweezy hit free agency prior to the 2016 season as one of the most sought-after offensive linemen on the market. With the Seahawks unable to compete in a bidding war, the Buccaneers signed him to a five-year, $32.5 million contract as a replacement for retiring starter Logan Mankins.

The deal turned out to be a disaster from the start for Tampa Bay, as Sweezy missed the entire 2016 season recovering from back surgery. Both sides agreed to a restructured contract prior to the start of the 2017 season, and though he returned to start 14 games, the team decided to cut its losses after Sweezy missed OTAs and mandatory minicamp due to a leg injury.

Due to his recent string of injuries, Sweezy will likely have to settle for a veteran minimum contract to resume his NFL career and his current medical status will determine where he lands next.

If he passes his physical, however, reuniting with the Seahawks makes sense for both parties. Under the tutelage of Cable, Sweezy emerged as one of the league’s better run blocking interior linemen during his first stint in Seattle. Since his departure two years ago, the franchise has struggled to find a long-term replacement through the draft and free agency.

Even with Cable now in Oakland, Sweezy’s return would instantly add quality competition for Ethan Pocic and recently signed D.J. Fluker at both guard spots, a welcome development for a Seahawks team desperate for improved line play heading into the 2018 season.

© 2018 KING