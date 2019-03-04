Russell Wilson has given the Seahawks a deadline of April 15th for a new deal, according to a report by Seattle Times beat writer Bob Condotta.

Wilson is entering the final year of his contract, a 4-year deal worth $87.6 million. Under that current deal, he's averaging $21.9M, good for 12th among QB's.

Wilson's agent Mark Rodgers has reportedly been contacted about it. In the article, Rodgers would not confirm or deny the report.

There appears no real need for a deadline, unless Wilson wants to have no distractions for training camp and into the season. April 15th is the first day of voluntary strength and conditioning for the players.

Now for the contract, what could he command? The "franchise tag" for quarterbacks in 2019 is set at $24,865,000, which is smaller than his current cap number. That "franchise tag" number will only go up when other QBs get new deals between now and March 2020.

Currently, Aaron Rodgers is making the most, averaging $33.5 million per year. Surely, Wilson will try to top that number. He hinted at becoming the highest paid player in the NFL on Jimmy Fallon.

Spotrac points out that the last time Wilson got a new deal, he was getting 15.3% of Seattle's cap with the 2015 contract. That contract made Wilson the 2nd highest player in NFL history to Aaron Rodgers. If he wanted the same percentage, his deal would be $29 per year. Rodgers' negotiated a new contract in 2018. He got 19% of Green Bay's cap. If Wilson wanted 19% of Seattle's cap in 2019, the Hawks would have to pay him $36 million a year.

Of course, this Wilson-made deadline could come and go without a deal, but that doesn't necessarily mean negotiations will come to an end. Pete Carroll has said he wants to sign and keep Wilson in Seattle.

The 30-year-old is already the Seahawks all-time leader in touchdown passes with 196. Wilson could pass Matt Hasselbeck for most passing yards in a Seahawks uniform this season. He's only 3,811 yards from breaking that record.