Report: Teams ask if Seahawks QB Russell Wilson available for a trade

SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks plan to keep Russell Wilson around for a little bit longer, despite overtures by a couple of teams.

The @NFLGameDay Notebook with @MikeGarafolo and @TomPelissero: The QB carousel is so crazy, teams have even called the #Seahawks on Russell Wilson (no interest, by the way); #Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy expected to re-sign in KC; Two KC players who opted out for '20 will opt back in. pic.twitter.com/gEH3yeXSOZ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 7, 2021

Even if Seattle were to entertain an offer, Wilson reportedly has a "no-trade" clause in his contract.

There's been a few franchise quarterbacks that have been traded in the off-season and a few more that may be on the trading block.

Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff were swapped in a mega-deal between the Rams and Lions.

Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson wants to be traded. Eagles QB Carson Wentz could be traded soon. Plus, multiple teams have called the Jets about Sam Darnold. There has also been much speculation about the future of Aaron Rodgers, Ben Roethlisberger, and Matt Ryan with each of their own teams.