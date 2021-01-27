Report: Seahawks to hire Rams assistant Waldron as offensive coordinator

The Seahawks have reportedly found a new offensive coordinator. According to ESPN, Seattle will hire Rams pass-game coordinator Shane Waldron to run the offense.

The Seahawks have reportedly found a new offensive coordinator. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Seattle will hire Rams pass-game coordinator Shane Waldron to run the offense.

The 41-year-old has never been an offensive coordinator in the NFL. He's been with the Rams since 2017. Waldron coached tight ends in his first year with Los Angeles. He then moved into his most recent position.

In the three seasons as the pass-game coordinator, the Rams were 5th in yards in 2018, 4th in 2019, and 13th this past season.

Waldron would replace Brian Schottenheimer. Schotty ran the offense in Seattle for the past three seasons. This past season, the Seahawks scored a franchise-record 459 points.