Report: Seahawks sign DE Kerry Hyder, re-sign DE Benson Mayowa

Hyder played well in 2020 for the San Francisco 49ers. Last year, he had 8.5 sacks, 55 pressures, and 33 tackles.

Help is on the way for Seattle's pass rush. The Seahawks reportedly signed defensive end Kerry Hyder to a 3-year deal worth up to $16.5 million.

According to Pro Football Talk, the deal is really a two-year contract for $6.5 million. The third year is worth $10 million, but it's voidable.

Kerry Hyder's deal includes a void year, so it's really in essence a two-year, $6.5 million contract.



There's never been an offseason where original reported numbers are more irrelevant. — Corbin Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) March 23, 2021

In 2016, Hyder had 8 sacks for Detroit and then tore his achilles in 2017. In 2020, Hyder proved he is finally healthy.

Seattle also re-signed defensive end Benson Mayowa. It's reportedly a 4-year deal that can be voided after two years. The first two years are worth $8.8 million.

The 29-year-old will be entering his ninth season in the NFL.

Mayowa returned to Seattle last season. After breaking into the league with the Hawks in 2013, he moved on to play with three different teams over six seasons.