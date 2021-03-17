x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

Seahawks

Report: Seahawks re-sign DT Poona Ford to 2-year deal

Defensive tackle Poona Ford is cashing in on a new deal with the Seahawks, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
Credit: AP
Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Poona Ford in action against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Scott Eklund)

Defensive tackle Poona Ford is cashing in on a new deal with the Seahawks, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

It's a two-year deal, worth up to $14 million with incentives. Ford is set to make $4.4 million this season.  That's quite a boost from what he made in 2020. The 25-year-old earned $750,000 in base salary last season.

Seattle signed Ford as a rookie free agent in 2018. In his third season with the Hawks, he had career highs with 40 tackles, 2 sacks and 9 quarterback hits.

The 2-year deal allows Ford to become a free agent again when he's only 27.

Related Articles