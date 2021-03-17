Report: Seahawks re-sign DT Poona Ford to 2-year deal

Defensive tackle Poona Ford is cashing in on a new deal with the Seahawks, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

It's a two-year deal, worth up to $14 million with incentives. Ford is set to make $4.4 million this season. That's quite a boost from what he made in 2020. The 25-year-old earned $750,000 in base salary last season.

Seattle signed Ford as a rookie free agent in 2018. In his third season with the Hawks, he had career highs with 40 tackles, 2 sacks and 9 quarterback hits.