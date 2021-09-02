Report: Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's camp is not happy with all the sacks

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson's camp is becoming frustrated with Seattle's lack of pass protection, that's according to NFL writer Jason La Canfora.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson's camp is becoming frustrated with Seattle's lack of pass protection, that's according to NFL writer Jason La Canfora. He tweets that it's a situation that "warrants serious monitoring."

The report made sure to say it was Wilson's camp and not coming from Wilson himself. But if he did say something, the stats would back him up.

Wilson has been sacked 394 times over nine seasons and an additional 49 times in the playoffs. Combine the numbers and Wilson has been put down 443 times for an average of 49.22 times per season.

And that's just the amount of sacks he's endured. He's been pressured and hit a lot before getting rid of the ball or running it.

Over the past three seasons, Wilson has been under pressure (QB hits, hurries, and sacks) 521 times for an average of 10.85 times per game, according to Pro Football Reference.

It could be due to the lack of support to improve the offensive line.

In the Russell Wilson era, the Hawks only have placed a Pro Bowler on the offensive line four times. Max Unger made the team it twice (2012 & 2013), Russell Okung once (2013), and Duane Brown was the latest (2017).

They've only drafted an offensive lineman once in the first round with Wilson under center. It happened in 2016, Seattle drafted Germain Ifedi in the first round, 31st overall. Seattle grabbed an offensive lineman twice in the second round, Justin Britt (2014) and Ethan Pocic (2017).

Wilson has three years left on his contract with a "no trade" clause in it. It's rare to hear anything resembling a complaint from Russell, but with the recent surge in franchise quarterbacks being traded or asked to be traded, anything is possible. Just ask the teams that reportedly called the Seahawks about Wilson over the weekend.

But as the News Tribune's Gregg Bell puts it, it could be an agent trying to get early leverage for Wilson's next contract.

I’m hearing an agent seeking some leverage in public perception and opinion, as Wilson’s contract-talk time comes up again over the next year and two (his $140M deal ends after the 2023 season). This situation warrants serious skepticism. https://t.co/9ighg6S9Bk — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) February 9, 2021