Report: Seahawks above 90% vaccination rate or in process to be fully vaccinated

Four days before the Seahawks start reporting to camp, sources tell "Locked on Seahawks" co-host Corbin Smith that the Hawks are above 90% of players either vaccinated from COVID-19 or in the process of being fully vaccinated.

Seattle would be one of nine teams to hit 90%.

The Hawks report to camp on Tuesday at the VMAC in Renton.

The number of NFL players who are in the COVID-19 vaccination process has reached 80%.

Dr. Allen Sills, the league's medical director, said Friday that nearly all team employees who deal directly with players have been vaccinated.

Five teams are at less than 70% of players who have either received one vaccination shot or both.

He is optimistic the number of vaccinated players will continue to rise as training camps open.

The NFL recently put in place penalties for any game that has to be cancelled due to a COVID-19 outbreak. The team with the outbreak would take the loss and that team would lose a game check.

Seattle cornerback DJ Reed doesn't seem pleased with the NFL's tactics.