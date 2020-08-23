Ravens terminate contract of S Earl Thomas after fight

The Ravens have terminated the contract of seven-time Pro Bowl safety Earl Thomas, who got involved in a fight with a teammate Friday.

The Baltimore Ravens have terminated the contract of seven-time Pro Bowl safety Earl Thomas, who got involved in a fight with a teammate Friday and did not attend practice Saturday.

We have terminated S Earl Thomas’ contract for personal conduct that has adversely affected the Baltimore Ravens. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) August 23, 2020

According to a statement released Sunday by the team, Thomas was released "for personal conduct that adversely affected the Baltimore Ravens."

The action steams from Thomas' fray with defensive back Chuck Clark at practice after Thomas admittedly blew a coverage assignment.

