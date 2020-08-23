Ravens terminate contract of S Earl Thomas after fight

The Baltimore Ravens have terminated the contract of seven-time Pro Bowl safety Earl Thomas, who got involved in a fight with a teammate Friday and did not attend practice Saturday.
According to a statement released Sunday by the team, Thomas was released "for personal conduct that adversely affected the Baltimore Ravens."
The action steams from Thomas' fray with defensive back Chuck Clark at practice after Thomas admittedly blew a coverage assignment.
Although the Ravens don't have someone else with his talent at free safety, keeping the former Seahawk would have created the potential for poor chemistry on a team with aspirations of playing in the Super Bowl.