After putting together two of his most impressive games of the season in Weeks 10 and 11, rookie running back Rashaad Penny came down to earth in a big way last Sunday, carrying the ball just four times for four yards and only seeing the field for 10 offensive snaps.

Such has been the story of Penny’s first NFL season. Surrounded by talented running backs in Chris Carson and Mike Davis, Penny has struggled to carve out a consistent role in Seattle’s offense.

“I really do think he’s had some really good games,” offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer said Thursday. “The Rams game was terrific. The run against the Packers, the early run was great – he played well in that game. We’re fortunate to have a really good stable of backs. We try to roll a couple of them through, go in with kind of a starting point. I don’t think that there is a clear answer. It’s not that he’s doing anything wrong, it’s just that some games maybe he doesn’t get as many carries.

“When you go in and you produce, then it’s easy to say you’re back in.”

Penny has carried 66 times for 304 yards this season, good for an average of 4.6 yards per carry. Just over one-third of those yards came against the Packers, when Penny rushed 12 times for 108 yards – becoming the third Seattle running back to top the 100-yard marker in a game this season.

Even with the return of J.D. McKissic, Schottenheimer expects Penny will have a bigger role this week against the San Francisco 49ers, who give up an average of 103 yards per game on the ground.

“I expect that he will play well this weekend,” Schottenheimer said. “Expect that we need to get the running game back going again and I think he’ll be a big part of that.”

The Seahawks will take on the 49ers at 1:25 p.m. PT. on Sunday, Dec. 2.

