The best 2022 Seahawks games: Russell Wilson strikes back and making history in Germany

There are quite a few Seahawks games this season that stand out far above the rest, headlined by a primetime matchup against Russell Wilson.

But, if we are being completely honest, there are a few Seahawks games this season that stand out far above the rest. Here's our attempt at ranking the best/most anticipated games on the Seahawks 2022 schedule.

The scarcity of each National Football League (NFL) game - there are only 17 each year! - heightens the anticipation more than other American professional sports.

There are just 26 days left before the Seattle Seahawks open its 2022 regular season against a familiar face.

By the final week of the regular season, the Rams could be vying for the NFC West division title or perhaps a first-round bye in the playoffs. A loss on the road to Seattle could be a big setback in their title defense.

This game may not have the highest playoff implications if the Seahawks live up to pre-season expectations (Vegas pegged them as a five or six win team this season), but it does give Seattle a prime opportunity to spoil the defending Super Bowl champions' season in some way or another.

A fun fact to distract you from the previous two facts: This game is on Christmas Eve!

Even less fun fact: Mahomes still plays for the Chiefs.

Fun fact: The Seahawks won its first and only matchup against Patrick Mahomes in December 2018. Russell Wilson outdueled Mahomes in his first season as a starting quarterback, tossing three touchdowns and 271 yards as Seattle clinched a playoff berth.

San Francisco will replace veteran Jimmy Garoppolo with second-year quarterback Trey Lance, who had an uneven rookie season in limited action. Lance's inaccuracy (57.7% completion rate) and decision-making could pry open the door for the Seahawks to steal an important late-season game from a division rival.

Even without Wilson, the 49ers-Seahawks rivalry is still one of the strongest rivalries in the NFL. That probably explains why this Thursday night tilt is one of three Seahawks games on national television this season (spoiler: the other two are coming up soon).

By this point in the season, the hope is one of the Seahawks quarterbacks finds their footing before the nationally televised matchup. The league is aiming to expand its influence across the globe and a close game against Brady would certainly help in those endeavors. No pressure Geno Smith or Drew Lock.

Seattle and Tampa Bay will make NFL history by becoming the first-ever teams to make a trek to Munich, Germany for a regular season game. Tom Brady (in his last NFL season???) hopes to continue being a thorn in the Seahawks' side after a memorable 2014 Super Bowl victory.

Denver Broncos Russell Wilson (Week 1)



Seattle's version of The Big Game. The NFL placed this much-anticipated game in the first week of the season on Monday Night Football to ensure both teams would be at their most rested.

Wilson was reportedly booed as he spoke during a segment in Sue Bird's tribute video at Climate Pledge Arena. The animosity, it seems, will be heightened for at least a section of the Seahawks fanbase upset with the former franchise quarterback.

In 10 seasons with Seattle, Wilson led the team to its only Super Bowl championship, another Super Bowl appearance and eight playoff berths. The Seahawks won over double-digit games in eight of those seasons too.

"I think it's going to be an exciting time," Wilson said in May after the Broncos' first day of organized team activities. "Obviously, Seattle's meant the world to me over the past 10 years. It's a special place, a special place to play. You know, I have a high regard for all those guys over there."



Wilson's legacy in Seattle is secure, but the melodrama that shrouded his eventual exit has soured his accomplishments a tad.

"It's got to be non-emotional," Wilson said in May. "You've got to go into it with the understanding that it's just ball."

The fans might not be quite as generous.

Wilson is in store for one of the most raucous home atmospheres in regular season history on Sept. 12.