THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Count defensive coordinator Brandon Staley among those excited to see Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey and Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf face off on Sunday.

Staley will have a big say in how much Ramsey covers Metcalf in the first of two tantalizing matchups this season between the feisty lockdown defender and the breakout receiver.