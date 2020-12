The New York Giants will be without starting quarterback Daniel Jones for Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Jones was inactive for the matchup of first-place teams. Jones was not expected to play because of a hamstring injury suffered last week against Cincinnati.

Inactive List:

QB Daniel Jones

WR Dante Pettis

ILB T.J. Brunson

OT Kyle Murphy

OT Jackson Barton

DE R.J. McIntosh

OLB Trent Harris

Colt McCoy will make his first start of the season at QB for the Giants.