'We're here and we're ready': Pete Carroll talks keeping playoff appearance streak alive

The success of the running game will be a big key to beating the Rams on Sunday, Jan. 8.

SEATTLE — The Seahawks have never missed the playoffs two-straight seasons under head coach Pete Carroll. To keep that streak alive, the Hawks have to beat the Rams Sunday at Lumen Field and hope the Lions can beat the Packers later that evening.

"We're always competing, so we'll try to rally the guys again," said Carroll. "This is a championship opportunity. This is what we prepare for to get to these games at the end of the season that you have to have and there's no alternative, so we're here and we're ready."

The success of the running game will be a big key to beating the Rams. The Seahawks' rushing attack seemed to take a turn for the better during the second half in Kansas City back on Christmas Eve, and last Sunday the team rushed for 198 yards in a win over the Jets. Ken Walker rushed for 133 yards in the game. In an interview with Carroll on Seahawks Central, he said the foundation for strong, game-day performances is built during the week.

"It's the whole process," said Carroll. "When they go through the walkthroughs and we introduce stuff to them, we practice there and then it's getting back to the film room and looking at stuff and talking about it. All of that is crucial. We've connected in the last couple of weeks in the best way that we've been so far, and you can see that they're working together at a higher pitch. We'll see if we can take it to this game and do it again."

Geno Smith continues to lead all quarterbacks in completion percentage, connecting on 70.2% of his passes. He has exceeded most expectations this season, possessing many of the qualities that not only go with a strong quarterback but a strong person.

"He's been pretty quotable, pretty darn quotable," said an amused Carroll. "His ability to stay poised with all that's gone on around him, to handle the situation of competing at the start of the season, to taking over the job and that transition. And then carrying on with the success and all the following, it's an incredibly good story.

He's been hammered about it, and he's just been on point the whole year. It's been really, really impressive that he could maintain his performance. He's had a fantastic year. I feel really honored just watching this thing happen."

As the Seahawks enter the final weekend of the regular season, they know they left some wins on the table over the last couple of months. They struggled through a stretch of losing five out of six games, but even with all the inconsistencies, this team with its handful of young stars can still reach the postseason.

"It would be a good reward for a season where we have grown so much," said Carroll. "The players have been so connected throughout the season.