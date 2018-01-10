The Seattle Seahawks lost one of their best defensive players Sunday afternoon in Arizona when free safety Earl Thomas was carted off the field with a broken leg.

Thomas had just returned to the team to start the season after holding out all year for a contract extension or trade. With no new money or guarantees in hand, Thomas’ worst fears were realized with a season-ending injury.

The free safety expressed his frustration via a simple hand gesture as he was taken to the locker room.

“I know there’s been a lot of talk about it,” coach Pete Carroll said during his Monday morning radio show on 710 ESPN Seattle. “People that are criticizing whatever happened don’t understand. This was an earth-shattering moment for the kid.

“He knew exactly what had happened to him.”

When Thomas’ contract expires at the end of the year, he will become a free agent and free to sign with any team . . . and it likely won’t be with the Seahawks.

“Give him a little slack,” Carroll continued. “This is a very, very difficult moment that most people would never understand what that was all about.”

