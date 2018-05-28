The NFL, in addition to the national anthem policy enacted last week, also instituted a new policy to help make the kickoff safer for players.

Kickoffs will now require teams to line up 5×5, with no running starts. Returning teams won’t be allowed to wedge block, making all blocking one on one. Despite this, Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll doesn’t anticipate major changes – although he’s excited to take on the challenge.

“I don’t think it’s going to affect the game at all,” Carroll said after the first day of organized team activities. “We’re going to have to figure out how to make the most of the new restrictions and stuff, and the new alignments and things like that. We’re all challenged by it. It’s kind of exciting because it’s a race here to figure it out so we’re hopefully going to do a really good job with that.”

Carroll went on to discuss what adjustments he anticipates Seattle will be making. He suggested using bigger guys who can sit back, now that they don’t have to run down the field as far.

“We’re working at it and experimenting every day and trying to learn and gather as much information as we can,” Carroll said. “We really aren’t going to know until we start doing it in camp and when we get the pads on.”

© 2018 KING