Even in an off week, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll says a break from football isn't in his DNA

Head coach Pete Carroll told KING 5 this week on Seahawks Central that pushing himself away from the football table completely is not in his DNA.

SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks have arguably been the biggest surprise in the NFL this season. They’re on top of the NFC West with a record of 6-4, and as they hit their bye week, they've earned a mini vacation.

“I don't disconnect from the game. I don't do that. I can't,” said Carroll. “But (the bye week) is always something we do look forward to. I always like winning (the game) going in, but we didn't get that done.”

Carroll added that this break in the action allows players and coaches to self-scout.

“I'll be talking with the coaches, wherever they are, and we'll stay connected because things will come up,” said Carroll. “My mind doesn't shut down very well.”

At 71 years old, Carroll still enjoys studying film and trying to keep up with the ever-evolving NFL.

"It's one of the real challenges of the game, trying to figure it out and help your guys look better,” Carroll explained. "There's an ongoing mode to keep studying what else is happening. Is there a tip here or a tip there or somebody shows us something we can take advantage of? We're constantly looking to find something. You're either competing or you're not."

"This is my world. I really find the fun in the game, the challenge of it. To take ideas and sit down with another coach who's in that area and challenge him with a new thought. There's a lot going on, a lot of chemistry that goes on here that makes the game fun."

One of the biggest challenges for the Seahawks this season was traveling to Germany and handling all that's involved not only in the trip but trying to win the football game.

As the NFL works to expand its international footprint to Spain, France, and other countries in the future, Carroll can confirm one country is all in on American football.

"Germany is certainly unique. I don't know about Spain or France or the other countries, I don't know how they've embraced the game, but Germany certainly has," said Carroll.

He said he supports the NFL continuing to look at overseas opportunities.

"You can do it. We just did it. The travel is an overwhelming challenge, but we smoothed that out. Coming back to a bye week it works out fine and I think they can continue to do it."

And Carroll said he's willing to make the trip again.

"It's a worthwhile experience for our players, the coaches, and their fans as well. I want to send the message that it can be a great experience because it was and it will continue to be," he said.