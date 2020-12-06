x
seahawks

Pete Carroll expresses regret for not signing Kaepernick

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll is expressing regret for not signing Colin Kaepernick when given the opportunity.
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Seahawks coach Pete Carroll is expressing regret for not signing Colin Kaepernick when given the opportunity.

Seattle brought Kaepernick in for a workout during the 2017 offseason and had another visit a year later canceled. 

At that time, Carroll said Seattle chose not to bring Kaepernick aboard because Carroll viewed Kaepernick as a starter, not a backup. 

In hindsight, he says he wishes he would have given Kaepernick a shot even if it meant a potentially awkward role as Russell Wilson's backup.