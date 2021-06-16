No KJ Wright on Seahawks roster for first time in a decade

K.J. Wright's run as a lynchpin starter for the Seattle Seahawks defense may have truly come to an end.

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — K.J. Wright's run as a lynchpin starter for the Seattle Seahawks defense may have truly come to an end.

Wright is currently a free agent and without an employer for the 2021 season, raising the possibility the longest-tenured Seahawks player during Pete Carroll's regime may have played his final game with the team.

Wright’s situation isn’t really about money or cap space. The Seahawks just want to turn over the WLB and SLB spots to Jordyn Brooks and Darrell Taylor. https://t.co/tdiBKFL0oF — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) June 13, 2021

The 31-year-old can still play, and that was evident last season.