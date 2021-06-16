No KJ Wright on Seahawks roster for first time in a decade

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — K.J. Wright's run as a lynchpin starter for the Seattle Seahawks defense may have truly come to an end.
Wright is currently a free agent and without an employer for the 2021 season, raising the possibility the longest-tenured Seahawks player during Pete Carroll's regime may have played his final game with the team.
The 31-year-old can still play, and that was evident last season.
Wright switched positions from weakside to strongside linebacker following an injury to Bruce Irvin last year, yet went on to have one of the more productive seasons of his career.