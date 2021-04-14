NFL's revised offseason program includes mandatory minicamp

The NFL's revised offseason program still includes a post-draft rookie minicamp, voluntary workouts and a mandatory minicamp next month despite the union's objection

A memo obtained by The Associated Press that was sent to teams on Wednesday outlined several changes to the offseason schedule that was agreed upon under the collective bargaining agreement last year.

The league says its altered offseason program complies with its rights under the CBA and follows the COVID-19 protocols agreed upon last season.

A summary of the NFL’s offseason program: pic.twitter.com/1wlQQ38Pt8 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 14, 2021