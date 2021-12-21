Seahawks hope to keep late-season playoff push alive against Rams

Seattle is clinging to hope of a late-season surge back into postseason contention after its 3-8 start to the season.

SEATTLE — The Seahawks will take every little edge they can get when they travel to SoFi Stadium on Tuesday for an NFC West showdown with the Rams that could prove vital to both teams’ playoff hopes.

Tuesday’s game is one of three games the NFL moved due to COVID-19 outbreaks among several teams, including the Rams.

Previously, the NFL did not plan to move any games because of coronavirus outbreaks. It even said forfeits “could be in play.” But recent developments with the omicron variant of COVID-19 has changed the league's thinking — as did several outbreaks across the league entering Week 15 of the season.

The Rams have also put together back-to-back wins after a three-game winless November, securing their fifth straight winning season under Sean McVay. That's something this franchise hadn’t done in more than four decades.

The Rams returned to practice over the weekend after an involuntary four-day break due to a COVID-19 outbreak across their roster. The Rams had 25 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list last week, including nine that were added to the list Thursday night.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Activated, from Reserve LB Von Miller, RB Jake Funk, LB Travin Howard, LB Christian Rozeboom

• Activated, from Practice Squad (COVID-19 Replacement) DB Grant Haley, DB Damarious Randall — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) December 21, 2021

Meanwhile, the Seahawks placed defensive tackle Bryan Mone on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday. Including the practice squad, Mone was the ninth Seahawk to go on the COVID-19 list since last Thursday.