NFL tells teams training camps will open on time

The NFL has informed teams their training camps will open on time.

League executive Troy Vincent sent a memo to general managers and head coaches on Saturday informing them rookies are to report by Tuesday, quarterbacks and injured players by Thursday and all other players should arrive by July 28.

NFL clubs just received this email with reporting dates.



Training camp is on. pic.twitter.com/lya1JtxW4o — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 18, 2020

The league and the NFL Players Association are still discussing testing for the coronavirus and other health and safety protocols.

Union leadership expressed several concerns in a conference call with reporters Friday.