x
Skip Navigation

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

seahawks

NFL teams can reopen facilities Tuesday _ with provisos

NFL teams can begin reopening their facilities on Tuesday if state and local governments will allow it.
Credit: AP
Rain drops are seen on the NFL logo on padding of a goal post at M&T Bank Stadium during the first half of NFL football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Baltimore. The Ravens won 20-17. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

NFL teams can begin reopening their facilities on Tuesday if state and local governments will allow it. 

In a memo sent to the 32 teams Friday by Commissioner Roger Goodell and obtained by The Associated Press, he stressed that the clubs must be "in compliance with any additional public health requirements in their jurisdiction, and have implemented the protocols that were developed by (league medical officer) Dr. (Allen) Sills and distributed to all clubs on May 6." 

Facilities have been closed since late March due to the coronavirus pandemic.  