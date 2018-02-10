RENTON, Wash. (AP) - The NFL has suspended Seattle Seahawks linebacker Mychal Kendricks indefinitely after he pleaded guilty last month to federal insider trading charges.

League spokesman Brian McCarthy confirmed the suspension under the personal conduct policy on Tuesday. Kendricks' suspension had been anticipated since his guilty plea in early September. It was just a matter of when the league would decide to act.

Seattle signed Kendricks prior to Week 2 because of a need at linebacker with K.J. Wright out following knee surgery. Kendricks has started two of the three games he's played with Seattle and had sacks in each of the past two games.

Federal prosecutors said Kendricks used tips from an acquaintance to make about $1.2 million in illegal profits on four major trading deals.

Kendricks is not expected to be sentenced until January.

