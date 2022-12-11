NFL hopes to make a splash in Bavaria with Seahawks, Tampa Bay game

The NFL is looking to expand the popularity of American Football in Europe. Especially in cities where Soccer dominates the fanbase as the NFL does in America.

MUNICH, Germany — As the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers clash on the football field in Munich Germany, a culture clash of a different sort is happening on the streets of this Bavarian city.

In a public square called Odeonsplatz, shadowed by centuries-old churches and museums, the NFL has created a space for American football fans to gather. Giant football helmets representing all 32 NFL teams are proudly displayed for passers-by and football fans to visit and take pictures of.

And for fans of the Seahawks and Buccaneers, there is a giant '12' and 'Go Bucs' experience that is perfect for group pictures.

"We couldn't leave without being here at least once," said Anna Warren. She is visiting Munich all the way from her home in Seattle.

A lifelong Seahawks fan, she and so many others are here to make memories.

"It's just the experience of a lifetime. I can't say enough about Germany and the German people," she said.

The Seattle, Tampa Bay matchup is the latest effort by the NFL to continue tapping into markets with a growing number of fans.

There's a similar feeling among fans in both sports. It's a national game with die-hard fans that will travel far and wide for their favorite team.