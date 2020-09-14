x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Seattle's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and More | Seattle, Washington | KING5.com

Seahawks

NFL reminds teams to follow sideline rules on face coverings

The NFL is reminding team personnel on the sidelines about the rules for wearing face coverings.
Credit: AP
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll, left, speaks with Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn after the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Atlanta. The Seattle Seahawks won 38-25. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

The NFL is reminding team personnel on the sidelines about the rules for wearing face coverings.

There were several games Sunday in which team members other than players were not using them.

There were times, in the game, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll had his mask off.

Credit: AP
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) and Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll speak to back judge Shawn  Hochuli (83) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Troy Vincent oversees the league's football operations. 

He sent a memo to the 32 clubs on Monday saying teams "must remain vigilant" about following protocols set not only by the league, union and clubs, but by state and local governments. 

Otherwise, he says, the season could be "at risk."