NFL reinstates Josh Gordon in time to play final two games for Seahawks

Seattle signed Gordon in September hoping he would be reinstated at some point during the 2020 season.
Josh Gordon has been conditionally reinstated by the NFL and can begin the process of joining the Seattle Seahawks' roster as early as Friday. 

Commissioner Roger Goodell reinstated Gordon after nearly a one-year suspension following his latest off-field transgression for violations of the league’s substance abuse policies. 

Gordon was suspended in December 2019 for violating the league’s drug policy. He tested positive for performance enhancers and “substances of abuse,” the league said in a statement at the time. 

Seattle signed Gordon in September hoping he would be reinstated at some point during the 2020 season. Gordon will be cleared to play in the final two games for the Seahawks. 

    

