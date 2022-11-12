Where Seahawks stand in NFL playoff picture after Week 14 games

The Seahawks will have an uphill climb to secure a spot in the postseason.

SEATTLE — A disappointing performance by the Seahawks on Sunday has put a significant damper on the team's playoff aspirations.

The 30-24 loss to the Carolina Panthers, who previously had not won a game on the road this season, knocked the Seahawks out of the top seven in the National Football Conference (NFC) standings.

The Seahawks now sit No. 8 in the NFC, and are two games behind the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC West. Seattle does host San Francisco on Thursday in the second matchup of the season between these teams, so the Seahawks could make up some ground with a victory.

All three of the teams ahead of the Seahawks in the wild card standings play in the same division, so they likely will beat up on each other over the last few weeks of the regular season. The Washington Commanders and New York Giants, in particular, are just a half-game up on Seattle in the standings with each having a 7-5-1 record.

After the 49ers, the Seahawks will play their final road game of the season against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in what should be a raucous environment at Arrowhead Stadium.

Seattle does have the benefit of finishing the regular season with a pair of home games, facing the New York Jets and Los Angeles Rams. Both of those squads are dealing with multiple injuries at the quarterback position, although Baker Mayfield did step right in and lead LA to a win in Week 14 after joining the roster less than 72 hours prior.

Here is the full NFC playoff picture after 14 weeks, with the leaders of each division taking the top 4 spots by default.

Philadelphia Eagles (12-1) Minnesota Vikings (10-3) San Francisco 49ers (9-4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7) Dallas Cowboys (10-3) Washington Commanders (7-5-1) New York Giants (7-5-1)

In the hunt

8. Seattle Seahawks (7-6)

9. Detroit Lions (6-7)