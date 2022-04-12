NFL playoff picture: Where Seahawks stand in NFC after Week 13 win

The Seahawks snapped a two-game losing streak Sunday, and thrust themselves back into the NFC playoff picture with the victory.

SEATTLE — After snapping a two-game losing streak Sunday, the Seahawks have thrust themselves right back into the NFC playoff picture.

It took a late comeback effort from Geno Smith and the Seattle offense, but the Seahawks escaped SoFi Stadium in Week 13 with a 27-23 win over the Los Angeles Rams, who were without stars Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald.

The brief losing streak did cost Seattle its hold on the NFC West division lead, as the San Francisco 49ers rattled off their fifth straight win Sunday.

While the Seahawks now stand a game behind San Francisco in the standings, the two rivals do play one more time this season on Thursday Night Football in Week 15. The 49ers won the first matchup between the teams earlier this season, and would currently have the tiebreaker over the Seahawks.

The Seahawks' remaining schedule includes the Carolina Panthers in Week 14 at home, the aforementioned TNF game against the 49ers in Week 15 at Lumen Field, a roadtrip to play the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Eve in Week 16, and end the season with a pair of home games against the New York Jets and Rams, respectively.

The 49ers will host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 14 before coming up to Seattle and facing the Seahawks in Week 15. They then will host the Washington Commanders in Week 16, travel to play the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 17 before ending the regular season at home against the Arizona Cardinals.

Here is where the NFC stands after Sunday Night Football. The Buccaneers will play against the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football, although that game won't have any impact on the Seahawks' positioning.

1. Philadelphia Eagles (11-1)

2. Minnesota Vikings (10-2)

3. San Francisco 49ers (8-4)

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-6)

5. Dallas Cowboys (9-3)

6. New York Giants (7-4-1)

7. Seattle Seahawks (7-5)

In the hunt: