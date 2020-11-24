x
NFL expands mask mandate, threatens to discipline violators

The NFL has expanded its mandate for mask usage on the sideline and is threatening discipline for those who violate the league's updated COVID-19 protocols.
Credit: AP
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson passes during warmups before an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, in Seattle. Players are wearing shirts in support of Black Lives Matter and green logo hats as part of the NFL's "Salute to Service" initiative. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

The league told teams in a memo on Monday that players who are not substituting or preparing to enter the field of play and are not wearing their helmets will be required to wear a mask or a double-layered gaiter on the sideline, starting this week. 

Play-callers now must wear a mask even if they have a face shield. Postgame interactions between players and staff will be limited. 

Also, players and team personnel must wear masks and may briefly greet opponents after games.

