Three Seahawks options for Geno Smith's backup in 2023 NFL Draft

With Geno Smith likely to be re-signed, the Seahawks still should select a quarterback at some point in the 2023 draft.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — All indications are that the Seattle Seahawks plan to find a way to bring Geno Smith back as the starting quarterback for the 2023 NFL season.

Although it will be an expensive proposition after Smith's strong performance in 2022, both sides have been publicly emphatic that he is the team's best option at the position going forward.

That being said, the Seahawks still will want to bring in another quarterback this offseason, either through free agency or by selecting a prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft. Drew Lock could re-sign, but he might be looking elsewhere after not playing a snap for the Seahawks last year.

The Seahawks have more glaring needs to address in the first few rounds if Smith returns, especially on defense.

Here are three signal-callers that will be available in later rounds of April's draft that the Seahawks could take and allow to develop behind Smith.

Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

Hooker experienced some of the highest highs and some of the lowest lows of any college quarterback during the 2022 season.

Tennessee rose to national prominence in Hooker's final college season and the quarterback's best performance of the year just so happened to come against the juggernaut that is the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Hooker tossed five touchdowns and put up 385 yards through the air, leading the Volunteers to a stunning 52-49 win over Alabama. Tennessee rose to No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings and looked to be a surefire championship contender.

However, a loss to Georgia took Tennessee off the top of the rankings and Hooker's season came to a premature end when he tore his ACL in a blowout defeat against South Carolina in November.

Despite the injury, Hooker still finished fifth in Heisman Trophy voting and has told reporters he intends to be completely healthy in time for NFL training camps in August.

Hooker checks all the physical boxes of a strong NFL quarterback prospect and was an elite runner with over 2,500 yards rushing in his career. Hooker also limited his mistakes in an aggressive college offense, throwing just five interceptions compared to 58 touchdown passes in two years at Tennessee.

His age (turned 25 in January) and recent injury will knock him down draft boards, making him a likely Day 2 or 3 pick. The Seahawks could select him somewhere between the third and fifth rounds and allow him to learn the offense and develop behind Smith.

If Hooker reaches his full potential, he fits the exact profile of a modern star NFL quarterback. Hooker could learn Pete Carroll's system and potentially get a chance at taking the starting job down the line depending on what happens with Smith and his contract.

Jaren Hall, BYU

The heir apparent to Zach Wilson at BYU, Hall put up some pretty impressive numbers over his two seasons as a starter despite having a very limited group of receivers.

Hall completed 66% of his passes for 3,171 yards in 2022 with 31 touchdowns and six interceptions. He is one of the more highly-anticipated prospects competing at this year's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., and for good reason.

Similar to Wilson, Hall's arm strength and athleticism outside of the pocket have NFL teams excited about his potential at the next level.

He's another older prospect like Hooker at age 25 but could refine his skills and learn to work within an NFL offense in Seattle, while not feeling any pressure to compete for the starting job.

Hall did not face a plethora of elite defenses during his college career and will need to adjust to NFL competition, but he is another player that fits the mold of the future of the quarterback position.

Don't be too surprised if the Seahawks or another team use a Day 2 pick on the former Cougar.

Jake Haener, Fresno State

Seahawks fans that double as the University of Washington fans will be familiar with Haener, who began his college career in Seattle after growing up in the Bay Area.

Haener transferred to Fresno State after playing one season for the Huskies and developed a reputation as a fierce competitor and strong leader. Haener also completed 72% of his passes during his final college season.

ESPN's Todd McShay, one of the nation's preeminent draft experts, believes Haener is the most intriguing QB prospect at the 2023 Senior Bowl.

"He's undersized at 6-1 and 200 pounds, but his game is very underrated," McShay wrote. "He has fast eyes and distributes the ball in a flash, but he also extends plays and can make things happen when forced off-schedule. Haener threw for 2,896 yards, 20 touchdown passes and three interceptions over 10 starts this season and I think he'll have a great week in Mobile."