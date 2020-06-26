NFL cancels Hall of Fame game, delays inductions until 2021

The NFL has canceled the Hall of Fame game that traditionally opens the preseason and is delaying the 2020 induction ceremonies for a year because of Covid-19.

The Aug. 6 exhibition game in Canton, Ohio, between the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers is the first on-field event the league has canceled during the pandemic.

It will now be played on Aug. 5, 2021.

Enshrinements for 20 men, including former Seahawk Steve Hutchinson, scheduled for this year now will occur on Aug. 7, 2021.