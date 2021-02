Shane Waldron hit all the right notes as he discussed his first opportunity to be an offensive coordinator in the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks.

SEATTLE (AP) — Shane Waldron hit all the right notes as he discussed his first opportunity to be an offensive coordinator in the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks.

Now comes the wait to find out whether Waldron's offensive beliefs will mesh with what works best for Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson and the Seahawks on the field.

Waldron says he wants balance, he wants to protect the football and he believes in teaching fundamentals.